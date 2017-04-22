“Russ, I hate to tell you man, I’ll win it,” Harlem Globetrotter’s legend Geese Ausbie predicts one-on-one game with Westbrook

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Cool weather and gray skies couldn’t dampen the spirit of enthusiastic crowds at the ’89er Celebration Parade in Guthrie.

Harlem Globetrotters legend, Geese Ausbie, who’s also originally from Oklahoma, was the parade Marshal and a big hit.

Pilot/reporter Jon Welsh kicked off the parade with a Bob Moore Chopper 4 flyover.

Along with Ausbie and Welsh, NewsChannel 4’s Lance West and Joleen Chaney joined the parade fun on a stagecoach.

In an interview with Ausbie, he talked basketball and praised Russell Westbrook’s talents.

But who would win in a game of one-on-one?

"Well, Russ, I hate to tell you man, I'll win it," laughed Ausbie. "Russ will get me now. I'm a little slower now. I think Russ is a good ball player."

Ausbie went on to say that he thinks, between Harden and Westbrook, Westbrook will win MVP.

There were also dynamic marching bands, clowns, cowboys, military, horses, motorcycles and great parade floats at the celebration.