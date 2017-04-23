Caught on camera: video shows possible burglary of metro man’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Cody Monard says he's lived in his home for 21 years. But sometime on Sunday, he says someone ransacked his house while he was away.

"Tools, guns, guitars, motorcycle," said Monard, who claims $45,000 in property was stolen.

But as people were removing items from his home, his neighbor came outside and talked to the people in question.

He had a smartphone hidden in his shirt pocket and recorded video of his interactions.

"I just said to the guys, I said, 'hey, glad to see you're getting rid of some of the junk around here,'" said the neighbor, who didn't want to be identified. "I said, 'how did you now to come over here?'"

The people loading up the moving truck had plenty to say. However, we blurred their faces because to our knowledge, they hadn't been arrested or charged with a crime.

One man in the video can be heard saying, "I told her we should have gotten a bigger truck. I've still got seven loads in the garage."

A woman in the video says she was there because a service company told them to come clean out the property.

The neighbor called police and the people took off.

"Oklahoma City Police have been great," said Monard, who says the police now have the video.

Oklahoma City Police said details will be released at a later time.