“It’s the greatness of America,” Hundreds gather to remember Oklahoma City bombing victims 22 years later

OKLAHOMA CITY - Hundreds, possibly thousands, of motorcyclists converged Saturday in Oklahoma City for the 10th Annual Memorial Motorcycle Run.

"Gah! Again, look at this. This is unbelievable, when these people come together like this," said co-organizer Willie Butler.

"It was amazing, though, to feel the rumble. It was almost like a musical sound to me," said Mike Turpen, chairman of the Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation. "It's the greatness of America, a gathering like this.”

People from across the world rode to the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum to reflect and remember.

"The first responders that are coming here, it's for them. It's for the 168 chairs back there. It's for what this signifies, that hate is not where we should be going," said co-organizer David Dunn.

For many people, visiting the site of the bombing, even 22 years later, is still hard.

"This is the only time I come down here. It took me 10 years to come down here after the bombing itself," Butler said.

Butler was an Oklahoma City firefighter when Oklahoma was changed forever.

"When I come down here, I can't quit thinking about where I worked the most or what area I was in," Butler said. "It will always be tough, but it's why we come back down here.”

He said seeing Saturday’s showing of support helps bring healing.

"Ah! It just, it takes away that one part, that one little hole," Butler cried.

The Memorial Motorcycle Run is also an annual fundraiser.

The money will go back to the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum.

Riders attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the most participants in a benefit motorcycle ride.

Last year, riders almost broke the record that is currently set at 1,494 participants.

This year, the record may have been broken - with more than 1,800 participants.

Guineess is to verify the official results and determine the exact number.