NBA fines Houston Rockets player for incident involving Oklahoma City Thunder fan

OKLAHOMA CITY – The NBA has fined a Houston Rockets player for an incident involving an Oklahoma City Thunder fan.

The NBA began investigating after the incident took place during Game 3 of the playoffs Friday night in Oklahoma City, where the Thunder beat the Rockets 115-113.

At the end of the game, a ‘confrontation’ ensued between Rockets guard Patrick Beverley and Thunder minority owner Jay Scaramucci’s son, Stuart Scaramucci.

Here is a small GIF of the live video between the fan and Patrick Beverley post game pic.twitter.com/4ZGkYvOx5c — Thunder Digest (@Thunder_Digest) April 22, 2017

When first questioned about it, Beverley simply said “The Rockets is taking care of the situation. I’ll talk after the investigation is done.”

Patrick Beverley had little to say on the altercation he & Thunder minority owner Jay Scaramucci's son were allegedly in. From KPRC. pic.twitter.com/yw6vuXEzJd — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) April 22, 2017

He is now being fined $25,000 for “confronting” the fan, executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe has announced.

Patrick Beverley with some strong words about the incident involving the fan in OKC. Says the fan yelled "F-you… https://t.co/K6CBH0UCKI — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) April 23, 2017

Game 4 is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Oklahoma City.