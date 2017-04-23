NBA fines Houston Rockets player for incident involving Oklahoma City Thunder fan

OKLAHOMA CITY – The NBA has fined a Houston Rockets player for an incident involving an Oklahoma City Thunder fan.
The NBA began investigating after the incident took place during Game 3 of the playoffs Friday night in Oklahoma City, where the Thunder beat the Rockets 115-113.
At the end of the game, a ‘confrontation’ ensued between Rockets guard Patrick Beverley and Thunder minority owner Jay Scaramucci’s son, Stuart Scaramucci.
When first questioned about it, Beverley simply said “The Rockets is taking care of the situation. I’ll talk after the investigation is done.”
He is now being fined $25,000 for “confronting” the fan, executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe has announced.
Game 4 is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Oklahoma City.