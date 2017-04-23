Oklahomans shave their heads to raise money for childhood cancer research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Countless Oklahomans shaved their heads Sunday to raise money to help fight childhood cancer.

Saint Baldrick’s OKC organized the head-shaving event, which was held in the Western Avenue Corridor.

For each person shaving their head, every lock of hair brings hope.

Robert Keith lost his son to brain cancer.

“It’s my worst nightmare,” Keith said. “I couldn’t believe that it was happening. I thought that it was something that only happened to other people.”

Money raised at the event goes to the Saint Baldrick’s Foundation to help fund research for childhood cancer.

Shaving one’s hair can be an emotional experience for many.

“A lot of emotions,” said Kerri Redus, who works at OU Children’s Hospital. “I've seen what... cancer does to these kids and what these families have to go through. And, I’m very fortunate that I haven’t had anybody with cancer, but I do see what these kids go through.”

Redus said her shaved head is a symbol.

“I wish more people would come up and ask me why I do it, because I’d be glad to tell them,” she said.

Keith said he hopes his lack of hair will raise awareness.

“I think this is so important, because so many people aren’t aware of how bad this is for a family to have to deal with cancer,” he said.

According to the Saint Balkdrick’s Foundation, 300,000 children are diagnosed with cancer every year.