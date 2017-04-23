× Rockets Take Commanding 3-1 Series Lead

The Rockets are on the brink of ending the Oklahoma City Thunder’s season. Houston picked up a 113-109 win over OKC to extend their series lead to 3-1.

The Thunder held the lead for most of the game. Russell Westbrook notched a triple double in the first half as time expired. It’s the fastest triple double in the last 20 seasons. He finished with 35 points, 14 rebounds, 14 assists.

James Harden had an off night shooting 5-16 from the field and finishing with just 16 points and not hitting a single shot from three in seven attempts.

His slack was picked up by Nene who scored 28 to lead Houston. Nene finished 12-12 from the field. In fact three bench players, the only bench players to play for the Rockets, Eric Gordon, Nene, and Lou Williams combined to score 64 points. Those three outscored the Thunder bench 64-22.

After the game, Russell Westbrook was in no mood to talk about how the team performs when he’s off the floor and it’s up to the bench players.

Steven Adams put on a solid performance dropping 18 points, but it still wasn’t enough. Jerami Grant added ten for OKC.

Game five in Houston is set for 7PM on Tuesday.