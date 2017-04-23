Sunny, warm for your Sunday afternoon

OKLAHOMA – Grab a coat early; it’s cold outside again! Clear skies, light winds, dry air. Temps 30s and 40s with even some patchy frost in low lying areas not out of the question!

Good news, temps will warm up this afternoon with sunny skies and light winds. I’m thinking highs today mid to upper 60s to near 70 degrees. It might be a a Rater 10 today!

Windy warm up Monday with temps in the 70s, gusty south winds. We’ll likely get into the 80s for you folks in western Oklahoma!

On Tuesday, our next cold front approaches from the west. Right now, it doesn’t look like the front reaches central Oklahoma until Tuesday evening. So, temps warm into the 80s ahead of the front with south winds.

As the front moves in Tuesday night, there’s a chance for t’storms into Wednesday morning. Some of the t’storms could be severe.

Another disturbance coming in Thursday with showers and t’storms likely, and then another system by Saturday could produce severe weather.

Stay tuned to the weather later this week and into this next weekend, as we are going into the meat of our severe weather season.