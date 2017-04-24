19-year-old dies following track and field accident

Posted 1:00 pm, April 24, 2017, by , Updated at 01:01PM, April 24, 2017

Ethan Roser, a Mason graduate and freshman at Wheaton College, was killed Saturday afternoon while he was volunteering at a track and field competition outside Chicago. He was 19 years old. At about 4:15 p.m., a hammer accidentally hit him during a hammer throw event. The "hammer" in hammer throw is a metal ball -- 16 pounds for men, 8.8 pounds for women -- attached to a grip by a steel wire. Competitors spin around several times before releasing, or "throwing," it.

CINCINNATI, Ohio – A community was stunned by the sudden death of a 19-year-old during a track and field competition.

Officials with Wheaton College says freshman Ethan Roser was volunteering at the track and field competition when he was seriously injured during the hammer throw.

According to WCPO, a heavy metal ball that was used during the hammer throw accidentally hit him.

Paramedics rushed Roser to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We are deeply grieved, but, because of our faith in Christ, not without hope,” Wheaton College President Philip Ryken said in a statement. “We ask people to pray for Ethan’s family, his friends, and our campus community.”

Roser was studying theology at Wheaton College and wanted to become a pastor.