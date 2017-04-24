19-year-old dies following track and field accident

CINCINNATI, Ohio – A community was stunned by the sudden death of a 19-year-old during a track and field competition.

Officials with Wheaton College says freshman Ethan Roser was volunteering at the track and field competition when he was seriously injured during the hammer throw.

According to WCPO, a heavy metal ball that was used during the hammer throw accidentally hit him.

Paramedics rushed Roser to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We are deeply grieved, but, because of our faith in Christ, not without hope,” Wheaton College President Philip Ryken said in a statement. “We ask people to pray for Ethan’s family, his friends, and our campus community.”

Roser was studying theology at Wheaton College and wanted to become a pastor.