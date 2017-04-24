× 911 call from concerned father leads to human trafficking arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY – A call from a concerned father led police to an alleged human trafficking case.

On April 23, officers were called to the 7000 block of S. Walker Ave. after receiving a call about a kidnapping in progress.

The caller told dispatchers that he received a phone call from his 17-year-old daughter, who said that she was being kidnapped and held against her will at a nearby apartment complex.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found the victim and 28-year-old Luther Thompson sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that she met Thompson a few months ago online and they became friends.

The victim told authorities that when she met up with Thompson, he told her that he needed money and set up some “tricks” for her.

The affidavit claims that the victim would receive $500 to have sex with a stranger.

“[Victim] stated she did not want to do this, but was afraid to tell [Thompson] no,” the affidavit claims.

Thompson was arrested on complaints of human trafficking, pandering, possession of criminal proceeds and use of a computer to violate the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.