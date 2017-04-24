Beautiful weather continues for the start of the work week

The beautiful weather continues today!

Highs will climb to the upper 70s to lower 80s under sunny skies with a breezy south wind.

Lows tonight will only drop to the upper 50s to lower 60s due to a strong south wind.

Tomorrow will be warm and windy with highs soaring to near-record levels in the 80s and 90s with a strong south wind.

A few storms are possible in the panhandle tomorrow afternoon as a cold front approaches.

There is a risk for severe storms in north central and northeastern Oklahoma tomorrow evening and night with large hail and damaging winds.

Scattered showers and storms will continue through early Wednesday as a cold front sweeps across the state.

Wednesday will be chilly with a strong north wind and cooler highs in the low 60s with clearing skies.

Severe weather is expected Friday and Saturday.

Weather computer models are not in complete agreement with storm timing and the number of storms.

Models DO agree that any storm will be severe with large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes possible.

Flooding is a concern Friday night through Saturday night with heavy rain expected.

Storms are possible Sunday morning for the OKC Memorial Marathon and temperatures will be cooler in the 60s.

This is still pretty far out so a lot could change. Stay tuned for important updates!