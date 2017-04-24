Community comes together to surprise Oklahoma reserve deputy with home makeover

CLAREMORE, Okla. – As an Oklahoma reserve deputy prepares for two new additions to his family, he received help from an unlikely source.

Scotty Moree, with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office, just became a reserve deputy and jail minister.

Along with the new job duties, he will also be adjusting to a couple new members of his family.

Moree’s wife is pregnant with twins and their home wasn’t ready for the new additions.

Family and friends wanted to fix the couple’s home while they were away, but they needed some major help.

That’s where Caleb Collins came in.

After learning about the needed repairs at Moree’s home, Collins decided to donate his contracting skills to help the family.

However, it wasn’t always a perfect fit.

Before becoming a reserve deputy, Moree worked in drug interdiction with the sheriff’s office.

“At first, I hated them for it, but they put me where I needed to be to be able to see who I’m supposed to be,” Collins told KJRH. “And today, like I said, I’ve got three years clean and sober. I’ve got the support of my community and there’s no better feeling than to just give back to somebody that once helped me from where I was.”

Collins helped volunteers replace the roof, flooring and walls of the couple’s home.

“We’ve transformed something really you couldn’t pay somebody to take off and we’ve really transformed it into something that’s livable,” said Collins.