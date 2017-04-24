× Cooking with Kyle: Tulsa Club’s famous Tomato Juice Cocktail

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Tulsa Club was an exclusive, private club located in downtown Tulsa.

Founded in the 1920s, the club featured an 11-story, Bruce Goff designed Art Deco building with private dining areas, lounges, ballrooms, a rooftop dining area and workout facilities.

It was the hub of downtown power lunches and evening galas until closing in 1994.

One of their signature recipes was this fantastic Tomato Juice Cocktail, with unexpected ingredients. Our family has had the recipe since before I was born; thought it was time to share. Enjoy!

Tulsa Club Tomato Juice Cocktail:

1 46oz can Tomato Juice

4 T fresh Lemon Juice

1 T prepared Horseradish

1 C fresh Orange Juice

3 T Worcestershire

1 T salt

2 1/2 T Celery Salt

2 1/2 T Sugar

In a large pitcher, combine ingredients and whisk until sugar is dissolved. Best prepared 12-24 hours in advance.