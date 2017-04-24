× Edmond woman sentenced to prison for embezzling from charity for abused, neglected children

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Edmond woman has been sentenced to prison for embezzling from a Canadian County charity for abused and neglected children.

Authorities say 48-year-old Traci Lorre Owens was the executive director of Canadian County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for several years.

Canadian County CASA is an organization that received more than$10,000 in federal money to support child victims of crime.

Owens was charged after making checks payable to herself and to cash.

She reportedly embezzled around $55,143.

Last year, Owens pleaded guilty to embezzlement.

Friday, she was sentenced to serve ten months in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. She will then serve three years of supervised release.

A judge also ordered her to pay restitution in the amount of $55,143 to CASA.