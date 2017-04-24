Fallen Oklahoma deputy laid to rest

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Logan County Deputy David Wade was laid to rest Monday.

Last week, Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wade was serving an eviction notice at a home along Mulhall Rd., near I-35.

While serving that eviction notice, officials with the sheriff’s office say Deputy Wade was shot multiple times in the body and face by 45-year-old Nathan LeForce.

While authorities searched for the man accused of shooting the deputy, officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office learned that Deputy Wade passed away from his injuries.

On Monday afternoon, law enforcement officers along with firefighters and EMS workers from across the state gathered at the Lazy E Arena to pay their final respects.

The Logan County Sheriff remembers Wade as a man who lived like a warrior and died like one.

“Deputy Wade lived like a warrior and he died like one. You know, he gave his life serving his community and I don’t think you can have a bigger honor than that,” Sheriff Devereaux said, choking back tears on Tuesday.

The service lasted about an hour and was followed by a three-mile procession to the cemetery in Guthrie.

Along the way, many folks lined the roadway and bridges to honor the fallen deputy.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.