Flash Point team talks the state of the current legislative session, most importantly the budget crisis

OKLAHOMA – The Flash Point team tackled some of the biggest topics in politics this week.

Kevin Ogle moderates with Mike Turpen and Kirk Humphreys.

Two female lawmakers, Republican Leslie Osborn and Democrat Emily Virgin, joined the panel to discuss the budget crisis.

Also on the show, District Attorney, Mike Fields discussed the push for Marsy's Law in Oklahoma. This is a proposed amendment to the Oklahoma constitution which would give crime victim's the same rights as defendants.

