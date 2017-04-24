× Gov. Fallin creates task force to improve processing of rape kits

OKLAHOMA CITY – State leaders say they are taking steps to figure out exactly how many rape kits across Oklahoma have never been tested.

Currently, Oklahoma does not have a statewide tracking system for rape kits nor a requirement to test all rape kits.

In fact, officials say only a quarter of rape kits are likely tested, leaving thousands of untested kits in police department warehouses.

“Sexual assault is a horrific crime, and we should do everything we can to support the survivors,” said Gov. Mary Fallin. “This new task force will examine all facets of the issue of sexual assault and sexual assault forensic evidence kits to ensure that victims are able to seek justice and begin the healing process. I thank Senator Kay Floyd for her work on this issue, and I look forward to seeing the results of the task force. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, so it is especially appropriate that we move forward on this important subject.”

On Monday, Gov. Fallin announced the formation of the Oklahoma Task Force on Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence to look into the backlog of rape kits and offer improvements to the process.