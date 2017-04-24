× “It’s just a big misunderstanding,” Oklahoma City doctor denies allegations of abuse

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City physician has been arrested after being accused of domestic violence.

On Friday evening, Oklahoma City police were called to Dr. Donald Brown’s home following an alleged domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they said they found Brown’s wife visibly shaken.

She told investigators her husband had attacked her.

“The husband then produced a knife and started to approach her vehicle. She was able to roll up her window, but the suspect allegedly stabbed the vehicle with a knife,” said Officer Travis Vernier with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The police report claims, after the alleged attack, Brown left his home and went to work at Integris Baptist Medical Center, where he is an OB/GYN.

A while later, officials said he returned home and allegedly attacked his wife again.

“When he returned, he chased her into the house, up to the bedroom. He then grabbed her and choked her,” Vernier said.

The report claims, while he was allegedly choking his wife, Brown said “I’m going to [expletive] kill you.”

After that, he reportedly told her “I will not lose my license for you” and left again for work.

Later that evening, officers arrested Brown at the hospital.

After bailing out of jail, NewsChannel 4 went to his home in an attempt to get his side of the story.

“I met with the attorney, and it’s just a big misunderstanding. My wife is going to go ahead and talk to them,” Brown told NewsChannel 4.

Brown, who met us outside his home, told us it all was lie.

“I think it’s probably called a lie, isn’t it?” he said.

“So, you’re saying your wife lied or the police lied?” asked KFOR’s Kelsey Gibbs.

“The police, probably,” Brown said.

Brown refused to answer any more questions and told NewsChannel 4 to call his attorney.

Integris Baptist Medical Center said Brown is currently suspended.

“Dr. Brown’s employment status will depend on the outcome of the investigation. We are aware of the alleged incident. Our first priority is patient care.

Immediate patient care is being transferred to other physicians while we sort through the allegations,” a statement from Integris read.