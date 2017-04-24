× Man who alerted Enid police to baby in dumpster speaks out

ENID, Okla. – Authorities are still investigating after the body of an infant was discovered in a dumpster in Enid.

Earlier this month, police were called to a dumpster in the 1600 block of S. 2nd.

When they arrived, they found the deceased baby boy inside a luggage trunk in the trash.

Investigators said the baby boy still had the umbilical cord attached, so they immediately began their investigation in the area surrounding the dumpster.

Police announced that Kathryn Green had been identified as a ‘person of interest’ in the case, but they would not go as far as calling her a suspect.

So far, they have not definitively linked her to the deceased child.

Green was arrested on drug and child neglect charges that were unrelated to this case.

At this point, it is still unknown if the child was born alive or stillborn.

Now, the man who led police to the child’s remains is speaking out for the first time.

John Brauner says he didn’t really know Kathryn Green, but he stayed at her house for a few days with a friend.

He said they were helping Green clean out some of the buildings on her property when he stumbled upon a box.

He says he became suspicious of the contents of the box when he smelled a foul odor coming from it.

