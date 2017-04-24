× Men arrested for murder after allegedly tying woman to a tree, shooting her

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. – Two men have been arrested for the kidnapping and murder of a woman.

On April 17, officials say 27-year-old Matthew Onesimo Armstrong and 30-year-old Nicholas Earl Faulkner tied Nichole Owl to a tree in Seminole County after they believed that she had stolen drugs and money from Armstrong.

When she could not tell Armstrong where she hid the stolen items, he allegedly shot her several times.

Once she was dead, Armstrong and Faulkner buried Owl in the woods.

A witness reported the crime to investigators the next day. OSBI agents and archaeologists excavated Owl’s body.

Agents with the OSBI arrested Armstrong and Faulkner at Armstrong’s home in Wewoka. Armstrong’s father, Jimmy Armstrong, was also arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Armstrong and Faulkner were arrested on complaints of first-degree murder and kidnapping.