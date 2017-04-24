× Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly firing gun outside wife’s house

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man is facing an array of charges after allegedly threatening his wife and her family.

On April 22, officers were called to a domestic assault with a deadly weapon after a caller told dispatchers that a man was shooting a gun at a house along N. Ann Arbor Ave.

When officers got close to the house, they were flagged down by other witnesses about a naked man shooting a gun in the front yard of a home.

When the first officer arrived on scene, he reportedly saw 27-year-old Tyree Brooks wearing only pink underwear and heard him “yelling, cussing and threatening all the occupants inside this residence,” the arrest affidavit claims.

As the officer approached with his rifle, he ordered Brooks to lie down on the ground with his hands in front of him.

The report states that Brooks complied, but continued to threaten the residents.

Authorities learned that Brooks’ wife had recently filed for an emergency victim protection order against him, and she and her two children were inside the home.

The victim’s father told police that he was also inside the house when he heard gunshots outside the home. When he went outside, he and Brooks began yelling back and forth.

The man told officers that “[Brooks] then started to strip and take off all his clothes in the front yard to apparently fight,” the arrest affidavit claims.

“[Victim] stated that [Brooks] said that he was going to kill him and his daughter and grand kids and that no police would be able to stop him in the future,” the report said.

Brooks was arrested on complaints of domestic assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in public, violation of a VPO, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, gang related offenses and threatening an act of violence to cause death.