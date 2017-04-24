Oklahoma high school creates yet another epic lip dub video

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – One Oklahoma high school has created yet another epic lip dub video.

Over the past few years, Broken Arrow High School’s lip dub videos have received wide-spread attention.

This year, the students knocked it out of the park once again.

The nearly 19-minute video was filmed over a three-week period.

Students, teachers and staff all came together to shoot the video.

The video features 80s music, including the theme from “Stranger Things,” The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go?” Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now,” Soft Cell’s “Tainted Love,” The Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams,” Styx’s “Mr. Roboto,” Oingo Boingo’s “Weird Science,” Toni Basil’s “Mickey,” “Manic” from the movie “Flashdance,” Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” AC/DC’s “Back in Black,” and Kenny Loggin’s “Footloose.”

So far, the YouTube video has been viewed more than 21,000 times.

Great job, Broken Arrow High School!