Oklahoma Owl Cam update: Check in on what’s new with this beloved family of birds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- We have a fascinating update on a family of great horned owls that have been nesting in a family's window box for six seasons.

The owls first roosted in the Click family's flower pot back in 2010.

Year after year, the male and female owl returned to nest, and lay eggs and raise their owlets.

Jeff Click set up an owl webcam so that his daughter Alessondra could watch.

Alessondra's web camera went viral and to date nine million viewers have logged on to watch the owl family.

Have you followed these recent developments with the owl nest?

Monday night at 10 p.m. Ali Meyer reveals a new twist in the saga of this famous family of owls.

It involves a brand new owl joining the nest.