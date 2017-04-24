Oklahoma woman who reportedly tried to go around railroad crossing killed after being struck by train

DAVIS, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman who was reportedly driving around a railroad crossing died after being struck by a train.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, Davis police said a Heartland Flyer Amtrak passenger train hit an Oklahoma Blood Institute minivan that was on the tracks.

According to KXII, the woman was driving back from a blood drive when she attempted to go around the railroad crossings.

That is when she was struck by the train.

The woman was killed on impact, KTEN reports.

Officials told KTEN the train dragged the van for about a mile until the train was able to stop.

There were 95 passengers on board the train at the time of the crash.

None of them were injured, officials said.

The woman who was killed has not been identified at this time.