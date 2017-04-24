× OU student killed after late night shooting in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — An OU student was killed after a late night shooting at an apartment complex in Norman.

Around 11:30 Sunday night, Norman police were called to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex near southeast 24th and Lindsey Street.

When police arrived, they found 20-year-old Nathaniel Ewing with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police say Ewing succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Authorities say they have identified a person of interest; however, details on the suspect have not been released at this time.

Police are still investigating what happened.

Today is Ewing’s birthday, according to social media posts.

Police plan to release more information at a later time.