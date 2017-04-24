× Police: Man arrested for indecent exposure after allegedly walking naked near church

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was cited for indecent exposure after he was seen allegedly walking around naked near a church.

On April 19, officers were called to the 2200 block of N.W. 39th St. after a witness said they were concerned about a man near a church.

The caller told dispatchers that a naked man was walking behind Expressions Church, according to the arrest affidavit.

When officers got to the scene, they didn’t see the man but were stopped by a witness.

According to the arrest affidavit, the witness told them the man was “driving a circle around the block and would come back soon. [Witness] pointed behind us and said, ‘There he is.”

As officers stopped the vehicle, they discovered 30-year-old Eric Gonsalves wearing only a pair of shorts that were inside-out.

Gonsalves was arrested on one complaint of indecent exposure.