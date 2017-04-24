Slain Logan County deputy to be laid to rest Monday

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – Logan County Deputy David Wade will be laid to rest Monday.

On Tuesday morning, Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wade was serving an eviction notice at a home along Mulhall Rd., near I-35.

While serving that eviction notice, officials with the sheriff’s office say Deputy Wade was shot multiple times in the body and face by 45-year-old Nathan LeForce.

While authorities searched for the man accused of shooting the deputy, officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office learned that Deputy Wade passed away from his injuries.

LeForce was arrested and is charged with first-degree murder, larceny of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for the man.

The sheriff’s office began collecting donations to pay for Deputy Wade’s funeral. However, the Smith-Gallo Funeral Home announced that it will be paying for Wade’s funeral in its entirety and will not be charging the family for their services.

All donations that were collected will now go to Deputy Wade’s family. If you would like to donate, the “Benefit Fund for David Wade” has been set up at BancFirst.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Funeral services are scheduled for today at 1 p.m. inside the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie.

Logan County officials say they have received support from citizens and fellow agencies across the country.

Several police units from New York City, Wisconsin and other states are in town for the deputy’s funeral, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.