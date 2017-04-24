× State authorities investigating after two people found dead inside burned Oklahoma home

DRUMRIGHT, Okla. – State authorities are investigating after two people were found dead inside a burned home in Drumright.

This morning, a home in the 200 block of S. Tucker in Drumright caught fire.

When firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found two bodies inside the home.

The Drumright Police Department then asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to help with the investigation.

The deaths are considered suspicious, OSBI officials stated in a news release.

Officials have not identified the deceased individuals at this time.

However, investigators believe the male and female lived at the home.

It appears at least one died of a gunshot wound.

OSBI is not searching for any suspects at this time.