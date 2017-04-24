× Strangers rally to help 69-year-old Oklahoma veteran in need

OKLAHOMA CITY – Things are turning around for our friend, Marion Threatt.

Remember, the 69-year-old veteran is living off about $700 a month and, due to unforeseen plumbing repairs, fell way behind on his utility bills.

We couldn’t believe he was living without running water and gas for six months.

Our team rallied the community.

TS Heat and Air owner Terry Shinn and right hand man Gabe installed a brand new Lennox high-efficiency heat and air system and duct work.

“He just seemed to be really in need,” Terry said.

Hours after posting about Marion on Facebook, donations were rolling in.

We got his water and gas turned back on.

He can take hot showers now.

“First time in six months, I cooked me something this morning on my stove,” Marion said.

We couldn’t have pulled this off without Dee Watts and The Salvation Army.

More help is on the way.

Marion didn’t have the money to repair his broken window.

Another human angel, Nate Dempster from Home Contracting, wants to bless him with a new one.

“Certain circumstances put people in situations and, sometimes, people just need to get to know people instead of judging them and then realize these people are deserving of a hand up and not a hand out,” he said.

A bunch of kindhearted strangers showing up to show Marion someone does care.

We asked Sunbeam Family Services to help counsel our friend.

“I’d like to find out a little bit more about what your needs might be,” said Patrick O’Kane, Director of Senior Services.

More generous cash and food donations will help Marion with future bills and groceries.

Tiffany Gwynn and her crew from Tribe Gym opened up their hearts and pocketbooks.

“We wanted to raise a bit of money for you, so we have a check for you today for around $1,000,” Tiffany said. “I hope that’s going to help you out a little bit.”

Marion said the best gift of all though is being shown respect.

“I got to thinking I was someone else, because no one else has called me sir this many times,” he said.

Marion might not realize it, but he is the true gift to us and the world.