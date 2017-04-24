“We’re in this together,” Russell Westbrook defends team following loss to Rockets

OKLAHOMA CITY – Following a disappointing loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday, an Oklahoma City Thunder star’s reaction to a postgame question has spread across the country.

On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder looked as if they could tie up the series with Rockets. Russell Westbrook earned a triple-double in the first half of the game, finishing with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists.

The Rockets’ James Harden struggled throughout the night, finishing the game with just 16 points.

However, the Thunder was not able to stop Houston’s bench for picking up the slack.

Nene, Eric Gordon and Lou Williams combined to score 64 points, lifting the Rockets to a 113-109 victory over the Thunder.

The Thunder’s bench finished the night with 22 points.

After the loss, Russell Westbrook was in no mood to talk about how the team performs when he’s off the floor.

The Oklahoman's Berry Tramel asked center Steven Adams about what happens when Westbrook leaves the court.

"Hold on, Steven," Westbrook said. "I don't want nobody to try and split us up. We're all one team. If I go to the bench and Steven's on the floor and I'm off the floor, we're in this together. Don't split us up. Don't try to split us up. Don't try to make us go against each other or make it Russell and the rest of the guys. Russell against Houston. I don't want to hear that. We're in this together. We play as a team. That's all that matters."

Tramel said that he wasn't trying to split them up, but the team hasn't played well when Russell went to the bench.

"That's fine. Say, 'Russell, you haven't played well at all. Say, 'Russell, the team hasn't played well at all.' Don't say, 'When Russell goes out, the team doesn't play well.' That don't matter. We're in this together," he said.

As Tramel continued to press for an answer to the question, Westbrook ended the exchange by asking for the next question.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Rockets in Houston on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

It is a must-win situation for the Thunder in order to keep their season alive.