× Win Or Lose, The Thunder Will Come Home

After narrowly losing game four at home to the Houston Rockets, the Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to Houston for game five on Tuesday.

OKC now trails the Rockets 3-1, but the last three games have been decided in the final few minutes of the game.

The Thunder now face a tall task of winning the next three in order to advance, and while history does not favor teams who fall back 3-1, it has happened before (see 2016 Golden State Warriors, and 2016 Oklahoma City Thunder).

For now, the team is solely focused on the game in front of them and surviving a do-or-die game five. Tip-off is at 7 PM Tuesday in the Toyota Center.