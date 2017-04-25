City council denies permit for proposed music festival due to safety concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Paseo Arts Festival has been a successful event for the past 41 years.

Last year, it attracted 60,000 people to the Paseo area.

Following the success of the arts festival, a music festival set their sights on the corner of N.W. 24th and Dewey in the Paseo District.

Organizers said they wanted 2017 to be the first year for the Paseo Music Festival, but concerns from city leaders have stopped the proposed festival in its tracks.

On Tuesday, the city council denied approval for the event, citing public safety concerns.

Ward 2 Councilman Ed Shadid said the two festivals had been planned for the same weekend, which could cause a traffic nightmare in the area.

"It's traffic flow. It's getting emergency medical transport, whether it's fire or police, getting in and out of an area,” Shadid said.

The city council rarely denies permits for events, so Tuesday's decision caught the first-time music festival organizer off guard.

"I had secured a stage. I put a deposit on a stage. I've gotten the insurance that's required by the city. I've lined up a lot of musicians who are going to be disappointed,” said Susan LaVictoire, Paseo Music Festival organizer.

Lauren Macanally, a resident in the Paseo area, was excited about the new music festival.

"It's a shame really. I think this area needs more arts and music and that's the whole point of the Paseo District in general, so it's really a shame,” Macanally said.

"I would love to have a music festival," said David Woods, a retailer in the Paseo Arts District. "I don't know if the timing was the best choice.”

However, it's not just the city council that had concerns about a three-day music festival.

LaVictoire said she met with organizers of the Paseo Arts Festival who were also worried the new event could have unintended negative consequences for their established festival.

The Paseo Arts Association sent a statement saying “We applaud the City Council’s decision. The Paseo Arts District and the Paseo Arts Festival are dedicated to building our community for all interested groups and our neighborhood.”