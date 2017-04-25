× Crews respond to crash into traffic light pole in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are responding to a crash into a traffic light pole in southwest Oklahoma City.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of S.W. 15th and May Avenue.

The intersection is partially shut down, after the crash knocked over the pole.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

However, drivers are advised to avoid the area, as the closure is affecting traffic.