Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire from NASCAR Cup Series following 2017 season

CONCORD, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from the NASCAR Cup Series following the 2017 season, he shared with Hendrick Motorsports.

Earnhardt has raced for 18 seasons and driven in more than 600 races with members of his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports team.

The fan favorite and two-time Daytona 500 champion will discuss his decision in a press conference Tuesday afternoon. He will be joined by Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick, for whom Earnhardt has driven since 2008.

Earnhardt, who will turn 43 in October, made his first career Cup Series start on May 30, 1999, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.