Enid woman gets some of scammed money back; Feds say case connected to international crime ring

ENID, Okla. - An Enid woman scammed out of nearly $20,000 has received some of her money back after police in California arrested a man federal authorities say is tied to an international crime ring.

Loretta Ball received a call on April 5 that put her in a panic. Her grandson Landon, a lawyer who lives in Florida, was in jail and needed her help.

"He supposedly had such a bad cold and his voice was all messed up and he couldn't go to work," said Ball.

So the doting grandmother wanted to help out. Within a span of six days, Ball, 87, had shelled out approximately $12,000 in Walmart gift cards and mailed $7,000 in cash to an address in Santa Clara, Calif. on April 11. Ball says she gave the numbers on the back of the Walmart cards to a person over the phone.

"Did you ever call Landon?" I asked Ball.

"Well, not 'til yesterday (Tuesday, April 11) and that's when I got suspicious," she said.

Landon was never in jail.

Landon Ray began working his own channels, contacting the U.S. Postal Inspector and Santa Clara Police. Ball and her daughter, Dennette Ray, contacted Enid Police and NewsChannel 4.

"It's all my money," Ball said. "I do have some property, but we don't want to sell that unless we have to."

"She's embarrassed," said her daughter, Dennette. "Embarrassed, upset and she didn't want people to know, at first. But I said, 'Mom, what if we can save somebody else from this because the police can't stop them.'"

We were on hand when the scammers called her back.

"This is the bondsman, Neal Roy, on the phone," the person on the other line said as Ball and Dennette Ray sat quietly. "(Landon's) going to be in court tomorrow. Hold on -- let me look -- yeah, so today I'm going to get you all the money back, except for the second $7,000."

During the lengthy conversation, the caller would speak in circles with Ball, as her daughter gave her cues on what to say.

"I can't remember where we sent it," Ball told the person on the phone, who sounded like a man, "Did we send it to Santa Clara?"

"Santa Clara," the person replied.

"It's a good thing it showed up today, ma'am, because I'm going to my other office tomorrow," the person said, laughing.

"So you haven't spoken to anybody about this today?" the person, claiming to be a bail bondsman by the name of Neal Roy, asked.

"I promised Landon I wouldn't tell his mother or anything," Ball said.

She was lying -- so was the person on the other end of the line; the $7,000 had not been delivered.

It was by a stroke of fate Ray says the $7,000 in cash -- sent from The Mail Room storefront in Enid -- required a signature for pickup at a FedEx location in Santa Clara, Calif.

Without the signature, the package wasn't delivered and it was sent back to the USPS. Through the work of Enid police, Ball, her daughter, grandson, Santa Clara Police and the USPS, authorities were able to intercept the cash before it was sent back out for re-delivery.

With the cash switched out for a fake, Santa Clara Police's Special Enforcement team was waiting at the FedEx location on Mission College Boulevard to see who would pick it up.

Santa Clara Police confirming to NewsChannel 4 a man by the name of Vishv Thakkar, 25, showed up. According to police, officers made contact with Thakkar and he told investigators his role is to pick up the package, take a cut of the money and send off the rest.

But to who?

Santa Clara and Enid law enforcement officials say once Thakkar was picked up, he was taken into custody by the Department of Homeland Security. A DHS spokesperson would not discuss an ongoing investigation. But the spokesperson did say the case out of Enid, Oklahoma is connected to a much larger investigation of more than four dozen people indicted last fall in a multi-million dollar Indian call center scam.

Federal court documents list 56 people charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering, false statements in passport applications and forfeiture allegations.

Filed in Texas' southern district on October 19, 2016, the indictment says the defendants "perpetrated an enormous and complex fraud scheme that has resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars of victim losses" from victims in the United States.

The goal? Rapidly move victim's money before the fraud could be reported and funds could be recovered. Court documents state there are more than 15,000 known victims and losses tied to scam calls, like the one that Ball received.

The indictment lays out how the scheme works. Call centers in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India impersonated U.S. Internal Revenue Service officers, U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services officers, payday loan lenders or people offering government grants.

Victims were lead to believe they owed money to the IRS, owed fines to prevent deportation, would have to pay an upfront fee for a payday loans, or pay a tax or processing fee for a government grant.

Once a victim was found and agreed to pay, the indictment alleges a network of U.S.-based associates would "liquidate" and "launder" the money as quickly as possible through pre-paid debit cards or wire transfers.

The man taken into custody by Santa Clara Police, Thakkar, is currently in federal custody in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Law enforcement officials who regularly investigate these types of crimes say not only is it rare that someone is caught, but that money -- at least part of it in Ball's case -- is recovered and returned.

"We were fortunate, when (USPS) attempted to deliver (the package of cash) nobody was there," said Enid Police Capt. Jack Moore.

"Trust nobody over the phone -- they do talk in circles," Moore said. "They will try to confuse you, they will try to befriend you, they will say they're sorry, saying they will send things back, or they need more."

Last Monday, Ball received a package in the mail and much to the relief of her and her daughter, the $7,000 was there.

"It's a relief," said Dennette Ray, thanking Enid and Santa Clara Police and the USPS. "And I'm also glad that we got some of her money back. It would be nice if we could recoup it all, but it's just a relief that they've caught somebody and maybe this will put a dent in their organization."

Even after the arrest, Dennette Ray says the calls kept coming. But they've since stopped -- for now.