“Every kid deserves a place to live,” 12-year-old tired of moving around foster homes for the past 5 years

OKLAHOMA CITY - Jaden is a fun-loving kid with a passion for science.

"I like to do science experiments," Jaden said, adding science is his favorite subject in school.

He just celebrated his 12th birthday and loves playing sports when he isn't in the classroom.

"I'm a really good runner and a catcher," he said.

Jaden likes playing basketball, but football may be his favorite sport to play.

However, he said his teammates are constantly changing as he moves from home to home.

"I'm kind of really getting tired of just being in facilities and foster homes," Jaden said.

It is a hurdle the fun boy has been dealing with over the past five years.

Now, he said he just wants to live a normal life.

"Every kid deserves a place to live but not every kid has one," he said.

Visit www.okdhs.org for more information on adopting a child or call 405-767-2955.

