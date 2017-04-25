× Executions on hold: Commission recommends extending moratorium on Oklahoma executions

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission unanimously recommended that executions remain on hold in Oklahoma until state leaders address what the commission called significant systemic flaws.

The commission, led by former Governor Brad Henry, met for nearly a year-and-a-half to study all aspects of Oklahoma’s death penalty system, from arrest to execution.

Eleven people served on the commission from all walks of life, including former judges, victims’ advocates, law school professors, and law school deans.

They interviewed a number of people involved in the criminal justice system in Oklahoma and poured over research and data from state agencies.

“Many of the findings of the Commission’s investigation were disturbing and led members to question whether the death penalty can be administered in a way that ensures no innocent person is put to death,” former Governor Brad Henry said.

The commission made more than 40 recommendations to deal with flaws in the system, like the the execution process, and at the trial court level in death penalty cases.

One of the biggest issues the commission found is the lack of resources. The commission said Oklahoma doesn’t put enough money into the system to make sure it works properly. That’s something they urged lawmakers to address.

“What they have to do is, they have to decide, do you want the death penalty, and if so, are we willing to pay for it? You can’t have your cake and eat it too. That’s what we’re doing now. We have the death penalty, but we’re not paying for it, and it’s resulted in systemic flaws and innocent people being sent to death row,” former Governor Brad Henry told NewsChannel 4.

Ten people have been exonerated from Oklahoma’s death row.

It’s been two years since Oklahoma has carried out an execution.

Whether the state can afford to implement the recommendations will be challenging based on our state’s current economic crisis.

