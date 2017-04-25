× Festival of the Arts opens in Oklahoma City with hundreds of artists, vendors

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands of artists and visitors will stop by downtown Oklahoma City this week for the annual ‘Festival of the Arts.’

The Festival of the Arts will be held in downtown Oklahoma City’s Bicentennial Park from April 25 through April 30.

Festival organizers expect hundreds of thousands of people to visit Bicentennial Park during the event to purchase artwork, grab delicious food or watch some local musicians take the stage.

Organizers say guests will be able to visit hundreds of booths that feature artwork from 144 different artists from across the country. You may even decide to bring home a photograph, painting or a piece of jewelry.

This year, officials say there will be three separate stages that will feature dozens of Oklahoma musicians and performers.

Watching performances and taking in the beauty of the artwork can work up an appetite, so you won’t want to miss stopping by a food vendor.

The food vendors at the festival are as follows:

Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies & Gourmet Popcorn

Back Door BBQ

Bodacious Burritos

Brewer Entertainment

C+C Famous Tacos

Cafe Do Brasil

Crepe Brewers

Cest Si Bon

Dippin Dots

Eddie’s

Grilled Cheesery & Funnel Cake Factory

Guiltless Concessions

I Don’t Know & I Don’t Care

Indian Taco stand

Nut Works

Papa’s Greek Foods

Rodney & Lisa – Fancy Apples

Rodney & Lisa- Pizza

Scoops Italian Ice

Sizzle N Spice

Snow S’More

Strawberries Newport

Taste of Soul

The Meat Market Refectory

Yokozuna

Yum Yum Bites.

The Festival of the Arts is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event stretches from Lee Ave. east to City Hall, and from Colcord north to Couch Dr.

Click here for a map of Bicentennial Park.

Parking will be available in the Arts District Garage, located just south of City Hall and the lot at 444 W. Reno. A Chesapeake Energy CNG shuttle will pick up passengers at the parking lot every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the festival.