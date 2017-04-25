Hot, windy Tuesday; Cold front on the way

Today will be hot and windy with highs soaring to near-record levels in the 80s and 90s with a strong south or westerly wind.

A few storms are possible in the panhandle and northwestern Oklahoma this afternoon as a cold front approaches.

There is a risk for severe storms in north central and northeastern Oklahoma this evening with large hail and damaging winds.

Scattered showers and a few storms will continue through tomorrow.

Tomorrow will feel more like winter with a powerful north wind and chilly highs in the 40s and 50s!

We’ll have a break Thursday before our next storm system moves in late Friday.

Severe storms are expected Friday evening, especially south and east.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible.

Heavy rain is likely Friday night and again Saturday night making flooding a concern.

Showers and a few storms are possible Sunday morning for the OKC Memorial Marathon with start time temperatures in the low 40s.

Winds will be powerful out of the north at around 20 to 25 mph.

This is still pretty far out so a lot could change.

Stay tuned for important updates!