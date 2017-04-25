× I-44 ramp to southbound I-235 to close through mid-June

OKLAHOMA CITY – The I-44 ramp to southbound I-235 is scheduled to close through mid-June.

The eastbound I-44 off-ramp (mm 127A) to southbound I-235 near N. 50th St. will be closed from 6 a.m. Monday through mid-June as part of the ongoing I-235 widening and reconstruction project.

Motorists must locate an alternate route such as I-44 south to I-40, I-35 south to I-40 or I-44 east to Lincoln Blvd.

The ramp was originally scheduled to close sometime this week; however, it has since been rescheduled to close Monday, May 1.

Some other popular roadways are also scheduled to close soon.

Officials say the I-235 on and off ramps at N. 50th St. will be closed through the fall. The N. 50th St bridge will also narrow through early May.

This is all due to the widening and reconstruction of I-235 between N. 50th St. and N. 36th St.

Officials are asking motorists to use SH-74 (Lake Hefner Parkway), I-44 and I-35 when possible as alternate routes and allow additional time while driving in this area.

This project is scheduled to continue through early 2020.

