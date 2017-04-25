“I can’t believe this has happened to me again,” Two daughters murdered 18 years apart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Missouri mother says she is being stifled by grief following the loss of two daughters.

"I'm lost, really," Cherri West told WDAF. "Two daughters to murder. I didn't think I'd ever have to go through this again. I really didn't."

In 1999, Cherri's daughter, 10-year-old Pamela Butler, was kidnapped outside her home.

"She was out front, playing, and he just reached out and took her, and she was gone," West said.

A few days after Pamela was taken, her body was discovered and police arrested Keith Nelson for her murder.

Almost 18 years later, Cherri's family is dealing with another tragedy.

On Wednesday night, officers called Cherri to tell her that another one of her daughters had been murdered.

Officials say 34-year-old Casey Eaton's body was found inside her car on Wednesday night. Investigators say she had been shot to death.

"I can't believe this has happened to me again," West said. "You kind of sit back and you wonder what have you done in life for something like this to be done to you."

Authorities arrested Emenencio Lansdown for Casey's murder.