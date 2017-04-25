Investigation underway after bodies of man, woman found in burning home

DRUMRIGHT, Okla. – Authorities say they are not searching for any suspects related to the deaths of two people in Drumright.

On Monday morning, emergency crews in Drumright received a 911 call from a neighbor who said they heard gunshots before looking out the window and seeing a nearby house on fire.

When firefighters extinguished the fire at the home in the 200 block of S. Tucker, they found two bodies.

Investigators tell FOX 23 one of the bodies has been identified as Kenneth Bray, but the woman has not been identified.

Authorities say Bray’s body was found in the living room, and a handgun was found near his body.

The woman’s body was discovered on the back porch area of the home.

The Drumright Police Department then asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to help with the investigation.

However, they say they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Investigators say they have never been called to the home before, and Bray does not have a criminal record in Drumright.