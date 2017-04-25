“It was an emotional roller coaster,” Oklahoma National Guard soldiers welcomed home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Oklahoma National Guard soldiers returned home from an 11 month deployment in the Middle East Tuesday.

Families told NewsChannel 4, they could not have been more excited to see their loved ones come home after nearly a year away.

“I'm so proud, I'm overjoyed,” said Brandy Hensley, whose son was deployed.

At the ceremony, many waved the American flag while some even carried welcome home signs.

“It was an emotional roller coaster for about three or four months when he deployed,” said Hensley.

The Barnes family decided to wear bright yellow T-shirts to the welcome home event. They wanted to be seen, but not just by anybody.

But by Sgt. Michael Barnes, who served almost a year overseas.

“We missed him, he's our number one grandkid,” said grandma, Gloria Ivy.

Sgt. Barnes and about 100 soldiers were deployed to the Middle East.

While there are still soldiers across seas, about 70 returned to Oklahoma.

The 777th Battalion deployed to the Middle East last summer.

While there, the unit provided things like aviation support, ammunition distribution and warehouse operations to eight different locations across four different countries.

“I never thought in a million years he'll get deployed because he's in the Guard. And when he told me he was going, I thought he was lying and we got closer and he wasn't lying,” Hensley.

But that feeling of uncertainty was not felt in this room. At least not today.

“I feel great, I'm excited to see my husband and my kids, my family and my friends,” Staff Sergeant Nicole Foster.

This is the first round of multiple groups of brave men and women from the 777th Battalion who returned home.

The Guard is waiting on the official dates for when other groups will return home.