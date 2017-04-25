Man crashes into parked car after allegedly stealing meat from grocery store

OKLAHOMA CITY -- After stealing meat from a grocery store, an officer chased the suspect until that person crashed into a parked car.
It happened just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday near SW 88th and May Avenue.
Police said the suspect stole T-bone steaks from the Crest Foods near SW 104th and May.
An officer noticed the driver was driving fast and erratically.
He chased him until the suspect crashed into a parked car inside a car port at a home.
The suspect was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges.
35.467560 -97.516428