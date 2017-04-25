Metro man accused of faking cancer to raise money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Alodis Reynolds Jr., better known as “Al,” is accused of raising more than $60,000 dollars by pretending to have Leukemia.

According to court documents, he told his family and friends he was undergoing treatment at the Stephenson Cancer Center.

His, then, fiancé set up a gofundme page.

The account raised $10,641 dollars.

Police said in addition to that, over $50,000 dollars was raised through a silent auction, fundraisers and other donations.

Investigators claim all of the money went directly to Reynolds.

Court records also show Reynolds told his church he had cancer.

Police said “multiple unknown members of the congregation gave Reynolds checks for an unknown amount of money.”

His fiancé told NewsChannel 4 she was shocked to learn from other people that Reynolds was never sick.

When police looked into the matter, detectives said they found “Reynolds Junior had never been treated at Stephenson Cancer Center for any type of cancer”.

Reynolds’ attorney, Keegan Harroz, sent us the following statement:

“Harroz Law represents Mr. Reynolds and learned that the Oklahoma County District Attorney filed a felony case against him today. Mr. Reynolds and his attorneys have not yet been provided with the charging information or police reports and therefore cannot comment at this time. Harroz Law asks that our community remember that Mr. Reynolds is innocent until proven guilty. He looks forward to an opportunity to present his side of the story at the appropriate time.”

NewsChannel 4’s Ali Meyer has been looking into this case for weeks, and sat down to talk with his fiancé.

That special report will air on NewsChannel 4 in the coming days.