New license scanning program aimed at reducing uninsured motorists

OKLAHOMA COUNTY - The Oklahoma County District Attorney's Council is starting a new program aimed at reducing uninsured motorists.

And, they'll be using license plate scanners to do so.

Some scanners will be fixed, while others will be mounted on vehicles.

When they identify an uninsured motorist, they'll send them a letter telling them they have to pay a fine and get insurance.

But, the fine will be less than if they were issued a ticket by law enforcement, and they won't lose their license.

DAs said it will generate money for their offices while helping the state with a huge problem.