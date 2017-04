Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A very expensive pair of jeans is being mocked online.

Nordstrom is selling mud-coated jeans for $425 a pair.

The ad claims the jeans are "rugged, Americana workwear that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty."

Comments online accuse Nordstrom of making fun of the working class.

Mike Rowe, host of the 'Dirty Jobs' television show, wrote on Facebook that the pants "look like they have been worn by someone with a dirty job made for people who don't."