Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon activities planned by two Oklahoma businesses

OKLAHOMA CITY – Time is running out to sign up to participate in the annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon on Sunday, April 30.

Races are filling up quickly and you need to get your name on the list now!

In anticipation of the day’s event and there will be approximately 24,000 runners taking part, at least two businesses have teamed up for a one-stop destination for you.

Cultivar Mexican Kitchen and Red Coyote Running and Fitness are both of the community-focused businesses are involved with the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon: Red Coyote Running is an official sponsor of this year’s event with a large presence at the race expo with official sponsor Hoka One One. Red Coyote also coordinates and provides pace group leaders on race day.

Cultivar has donated food to both days of the race expo. Cultivar is also a volunteer food voucher participant and has contributed to the virtual runners’ packet. In addition to their official involvement with the race, the businesses wanted to provide a special experience for participants.

“The marathon brings such an energy and excitement to the downtown area, but due to the crowds, it can be difficult to find a friendly place to gather indoors before and after the race. By hosting these race day festivities, we hope to offer participants a cool location to rest, unwind, remember[B1] , honor and celebrate the day,” Cultivar Co-Owner Gary Goldman said.

The events will be held at Cultivar, 714 N Broadway Ave, in historic Automobile Alley.

“Running a marathon or a half marathon is a huge accomplishment and with the help of Cultivar, we wanted to provide a place for runners, and their family and friends, to gather, remember and celebrate. We hope all race day participants will stop by and share their race day experiences with friends over a 13.1 margarita or a taco!” Red Coyote owner Burke Beck said.

Beginning at 5 a.m. Cultivar will be host to a pre-race safe and secured personal belongings drop-off location. Runners can drop off their keys, phones, wallets and anything personal to allow for an easy transition post-run. They will have also deputy sheriff on-site to assist with security.

The restaurant’s festivities begin at 8:30 a.m. with a brunch menu offering clean, locally-sourced selections. The personal belongings storage is complimentary; however, donations towards The Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County (BGCOKC) will be gladly accepted. Donations can be made via cash, check, pledge form or by texting BGCOKCRUN to 41444.

Following the marathon, Cultivar will take on a party atmosphere with free massages, promotional giveaways and even two running-inspired margaritas, aptly named the “13.1” and the “26.2”. To keep the energy going, Oklahoma City favorite DJ LiTEBRiTE will be on hand with lively originals as well as crowd favorites.

Throughout the day, Cultivar will continue to give back with 10 percent of sales benefiting The Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County.

KFOR will cover the marathon live from start to finish Sunday morning. You can watch live on NewsChannel 4 or watch the livestream on KFOR.com or inside our apps (KFOR and 4WarnMe). Be sure to tag us with your race-day pictures or videos! You might even be featured during our broadcast!

