× Oklahoma couple found guilty of neglect in 2-year-old boy’s death

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma couple is facing up to 30 years in prison following the death of a toddler.

In 2016, emergency crews were called to a Tulsa home after a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive.

When officers arrived at the home, investigators say 2-year-old Michael Rigney had bruises on his arms and face, and was suffering from a head injury.

Sadly, the toddler died from his injuries.

Police ultimately arrested Branden Taylor, the boy’s stepfather, in connection with his death. The child’s mother, Tina Morgan, was also arrested for allegedly allowing the abuse.

Morgan said that she left the boy alone with Taylor the day before his death. When she came home, she says that Taylor told her that Michael was already asleep for the night. The next morning, Michael was found dead.

Now, the couple will spend several years in prison for the child’s death.

FOX 23 reports that a jury found Taylor guilty of neglect and recommended a sentence of 30 years in prison. He was found not guilty of murder.

Morgan was also found guilty of neglect and the jury recommended the same sentence. She was found not guilty of permitting abuse.