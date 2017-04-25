Police identify Oklahoma woman who died after reportedly trying to go around railroad crossing

DAVIS, Okla. – Police have identified the Oklahoma woman who was killed after she reportedly attempted to drive around a railroad crossing.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, Davis police said a Heartland Flyer Amtrak passenger train hit an Oklahoma Blood Institute minivan that was on the tracks.

According to KXII, the woman was driving back from a blood drive when she attempted to go around the railroad crossings.

That is when she was struck by the train.

The woman was killed on impact, KTEN reports.

Officials told KTEN the train dragged the van for about a mile until the train was able to stop.

Police have since identified the woman as long-time Oklahoma Blood Institute employee Hope Renee Skiles, 52.

Skiles was transporting blood to Oklahoma City at the time of the crash, KXII reports.

She was a inventory management technician.

According to KXII, Skiles transported blood to 20 hospitals and 5 mediflights in 19 different counties across southeastern Oklahoma.

The family says those who wish may make memorials to the Pontotoc Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), 1200 Sandy Creek Drive, Ada, OK 74820.