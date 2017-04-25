Police investigating after woman’s body found in dumpster behind restaurant

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are investigating after a body was discovered in a dumpster outside of a restaurant in Tulsa.

Officials tell KJRH that the body was found in a dumpster behind Las Americas restaurant, located along 3rd and Zunis, around 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the body is that of a woman, and they believe foul play was involved in her death.

Authorities say they found a pool of blood behind the restaurant and a trail of blood leading to the dumpster.

Police say detectives are currently searching a nearby abandoned home for clues.

So far, the victim’s identity has not been released.