Police investigating after woman’s body found in dumpster behind restaurant

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are investigating after a body was discovered in a dumpster outside of a restaurant in Tulsa.
Officials tell KJRH that the body was found in a dumpster behind Las Americas restaurant, located along 3rd and Zunis, around 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Investigators say the body is that of a woman, and they believe foul play was involved in her death.
Authorities say they found a pool of blood behind the restaurant and a trail of blood leading to the dumpster.
Police say detectives are currently searching a nearby abandoned home for clues.
So far, the victim’s identity has not been released.
36.153982 -95.992775